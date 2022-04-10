fbpx
Papa Francesco in Piazza San Pietro per messa della Domenica delle Palme

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Papa Francesco torna in piazza San Pietro, sul sagrato della Basilica, per la celebrazione liturgica della Domenica delle Palme e della Passione di Cristo. La messa è concelebrata da 35 cardinali, 30 vescovi e 280 sacerdoti.
Benedizione delle palme e degli ulivi, poi la processione e la messa che apre la Settimana Santa in una piazza colorata da composizioni floreali, ramoscelli d’ulivo e palme. Poi, il giro del Pontefice tra i fedeli.
