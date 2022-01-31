fbpx
Papa “Difendere il sistema sanitario gratuito”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Continuate con il sistema sanitario gratuito, per favore. Difendetelo. Non dobbiamo cadere in un sistema sanitario a pagamento, dove i poveri non hanno diritto a nulla. Una delle cose belle che ha l’Italia è questo: per favore, conservatelo”. Lo ha detto Papa Francesco, ricevendo in udienza una delegazione dell’Agenzia delle Entrate.
(ITALPRESS).

