Papa “Con la guerra il mondo sceglie lo schema di Caino”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “In questo momento in Europa ci colpisce tanto questa guerra, ma se guardiamo un pò più lontano, il mondo è in guerra. Dappertutto c’è guerra, perchè il mondo, ha scelto la schema di Caino. La guerra è mettere in atto il cainismo, uccidere il fratello”. Lo ha detto Papa Francesco in un’intervista alla trasmissione “A sua immagine”, che andrà in onda domani, e di cui il Tg1 ha mostrato un’anticipazione. Alla domanda su come ricercare il dialogo anche con gli oppressori, il Pontefice ha risposto: “Quando stiamo davanti a una persona dobbiamo pensare a come parlare a questa persona, alla sua parte brutta o alla parte più buona, nascosta. Tutti noi abbiamo qualcosa di buono, è il sigillo di Dio in noi. Mai dare per finita una vita nel male”.
