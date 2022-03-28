fbpx
Oscar, Sorrentino “Già una vittoria essere in cinquina”

Redazione Web
Must Read
LOS ANGELES (ITALPRESS) – A poche ore dalla fine della cerimonia dei 94esimi Academy Awards, Paolo Sorrentino, candidato per Il miglior film internazionale con E’ stata la mano di Dio, fa un primo bilancio della serata, ancora in quel di Los Angeles: “abbiamo fatto 7 mesi di campagna per L’Oscar e io sono contentissimo” dice. “Il mio era un piccolo film che doveva rimanere tale e ha fatto molto di più di quello che si poteva immaginare. Entrare in cinquina significa porre le condizioni per avere maggiori libertà per il progetto successivo” aggiunge. Sorrentino e la sua squadra hanno presenziato alla cerimonia indossando un nastro azzurro in petto, in segno di solidarietà per il popolo ucraino. Commenta così questa scelta: “Uno sta nel gioco e gioca però non era proprio il momento ideale per andare agli Oscar. Qui si sente meno anche perchè la percezione della guerra è legata alle distanze ma è un pò imbarazzante, c’è una guerra e qui c’è una cosa giocosa. La vita va così ma questo è il motivo per cui io e gli altri avevamo la coccarda ucraina. Mi sembrava una cosa doverosa”.
(ITALPRESS).

