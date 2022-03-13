fbpx
Oro Bertagnolli e bronzo De Silvestro alle Paralimpiadi di Pechino

Redazione Web
PECHINO (CINA) (ITALPRESS) – Nell’ultima giornata di gare delle Paralimpiadi invernali di Pechino arrivano due medaglie per l’Italia, che sale così a quota 7 e supera il bottino di Pyeongchang, dove si fermò a cinque. Giacomo Bertagnolli (nella foto, credit Cip), con guida Andrea Ravelli, dopo l’oro nella super combinata e gli argenti nel super G e nello slalom gigante, è andato a prendersi l’oro anche nello slalom di categoria vision impaired, chiudendo la sua avventura nel miglior modo possibile. Primi al termine della prima manche, i due azzurri sono stati bravi a gestire anche la seconda, chiudendo con il tempo complessivo di 1’26″82, +0″28 sugli austriaci e addirittura +9″40 sugli slovacchi. La seconda medaglia è arrivata con Renè De Silvestro nello slalom di categoria sitting. Terzo al termine della prima manche, lo sciatore di San Vito di Cadore è partito nella seconda con la voglia di recuperare. Un errore a ridosso del primo intermedio ha compromesso la corsa di De Silvestro verso l’oro ma non verso un bronzo meritatissimo. Alla fine, l’azzurro ha fatto registrare il crono di 1’38″44, terzo alle spalle del norvegese Jesper Pedersen e dell’olandese Niels de Langen.
(ITALPRESS).

