Oliveira domina sul bagnato il Gp di Indonesia

Redazione Web
Must Read
MANDALIKA (INDONESIA) (ITALPRESS) – Miguel Oliveira si aggiudica il successo nel Gran Premio di Indonesia di MotoGP, secondo appuntamento stagionale. Sul circuito di Mandalika, il portoghese della Ktm va a prendersi la vittoria davanti al campione del mondo in carica, il francese della Yamaha Fabio Quartararo. Completa il podio la Ducati Pramac dell’altro transalpino Johann Zarco davanti alla Ducati dell’australiano Jack Miller. In top-10 anche la Yamaha di Franco Morbidelli (settimo). Lontano dalle prime posizioni l’altro ducatista Francesco Bagnaia con un 15esimo posto, mentre Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini) è 11esimo e ancora leader della generale. La gara è cominciata con un’ora e 15 minuti di ritardo per la fitta pioggia abbattutasi sulla pista indonesiana ed è stata accorciata a 20 giri, rispetto ai 27 iniziali. Non ha potuto giocarsi le sue carte Marc Marquez per via di una caduta rovinosa nel warm-up. Il pilota della Honda ha subito una commozione cerebrale dopo l’highside avvenuto alla curva 7 ed è stato trasportato in ospedale. Brutta caduta in gara invece per Jorge Martin il quale è uscito illeso nonostante lo spavento.
(ITALPRESS).

