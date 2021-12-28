fbpx
Nave Geo Barents con 558 migranti a bordo diretta in Sicilia

AUGUSTA (SIRACUSA) (ITALPRESS) – E’ stato assegnato Augusta come “porto sicuro” alla nave Geo Barents di Medici Senza Frontiere con 558 migranti a bordo. Lo hanno deciso le autorità italiane. Così, adesso, sta facendo rotta verso il porto siciliano la nave in cui si trovano anche 145 minori, di cui l’80 per cento non accompagnati, e 3 donne incinte. Sei bimbi hanno meno di 4 anni. Molti dei migranti hanno ustioni da carburante, infezioni respiratorie e ferite legate alle violenze subite.
(ITALPRESS).

