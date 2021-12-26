fbpx
type here...

Napoli, Fabian Ruiz positivo al Covid-19

Redazione Web
Must Read
NAPOLI (ITALPRESS) – “Fabian Ruiz è risultato positivo al Covid-19 in seguito a un tampone molecolare effettuato in Spagna. Il calciatore, regolarmente vaccinato, è asintomatico e osserverà il periodo di isolamento presso il proprio domicilio”. Lo rende noto il Napoli su Twitter.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Stani Verde: «Vogliono prendere in giro i cittadini e questo mi fa infuriare!»

Forio. Intervista post Consiglio comunale. La stangata dell’Imu sulla prima casa per i non residenti senza nemmeno attendere che venisse approvata la nuova legge. Le osservazioni dell’opposizione liquidate con sufficienza. E il nodo porto turistico, che non rende quanto dovrebbe nonostante d’estate sia strapieno

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud