Milleproroghe, dalla Camera via libera alla fiducia

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Dall’Aula della Camera via libera alla fiducia posta dal Governo sul decreto Milleproroghe. I voti favorevoli sono stati 369, quelli contrari 41 e nessun astenuto. Il voto finale sul provvedimento è previsto per il 22 febbraio, poi il testo passerà all’esame del Senato.
(ITALPRESS).

