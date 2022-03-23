fbpx
Meloni “Se cade l’Ucraina nessuno è al sicuro”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Abbiamo sostenuto le spese militari e l’invio di armi perchè immaginare che la resa dell’Ucraina possa essere un volano di pace è un’illusione. Se l’Ucraina cadesse e la vittoria russa fosse facile, per l’Occidente si configurerebbe un domino. Nessuno sarebbe più al sicuro, prima di tutto le nazioni dell’est come la Polonia che sono tra le più attente e poi creerebbe un precedente per l’aggressione di Taiwan da parte della Cina”. Così Giorgia Meloni, presidente di Fratelli d’Italia, a Controcampo sul sito del Messaggero. “Non difendere oggi porterebbe domani a rischi maggiori. Ci sono in ballo i valori della nostra civiltà, principi che Fratelli d’Italia difende da sempre e poi ci sono anche i nostri interessi strategici e quindi la nostra potenziale ricchezza o povertà. Io le invasioni non le ho mai difese, credo nella sovranità delle nazioni, nella libertà dei popoli e nel loro diritto a difendersi”, ha aggiunto Meloni.
(ITALPRESS).

