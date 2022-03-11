fbpx
Meloni “La proroga del green pass in piena emergenza economica è follia”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Nel bel mezzo di una crisi internazionale e in piena emergenza sul piano economico, di che cosa si occuperà il “governo dei migliori”? Prorogare il green pass. Una follia priva di senso e senza alcuna evidenza scientifica”. Lo scrive su Facebook il presidente di Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni.
(ITALPRESS).

