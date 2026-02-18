mercoledì, Febbraio 18, 2026
Mattarella al plenum del Csm “Serve rispetto per questa istituzione”

di Italpress
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “In questa sede, che rimane e deve rimanere rigorosamente istituzionale, ed estranea a temi o controversie di natura politica, come presidente della Repubblica avverto la necessità di rinnovare con fermezza l’esortazione al rispetto vicendevole, in qualsiasi momento, in qualsiasi circostanza, nell’interesse della Repubblica”. Lo ha detto il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, intervenendo al plenum del Consiglio superiore della magistratura. “Sono consapevole – ha evidenziato il Capo dello Stato – che non è consueta la presenza del presidente della Repubblica per i lavori ordinari del Consiglio, per quanto mi riguarda non si è mai verificata in 11 anni. Mi hanno indotto a questa decisione la necessità e il desiderio di sottolineare ancora una volta il valore del ruolo di rilievo costituzionale del Csm, soprattutto la necessità e l’intendimento di ribadire il rispetto che occorre nutrire e manifestare particolarmente da parte delle altre istituzioni, nei confronti di questa istituzione. Istituzione non esente nel suo funzionamento da difetti, lacune ed errori, e nei cui confronti non sono ovviamente precluse critiche”. “Come del resto – ha concluso – si registrano difetti, lacune ed errori, e sono possibili critiche riguardo ad attività di altre istituzioni della Repubblica, siano esse parti del potere legislativo, esecutivo, giudiziario”.

