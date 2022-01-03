fbpx
Mascherine Ffp2, accordo per il prezzo calmierato nelle farmacie

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La Struttura Commissariale per l’emergenza Covid-19, d’intesa con il ministero della Salute e sentito l’Ordine dei Farmacisti, ha raggiunto un accordo con FederFarma, AssoFarm e FarmacieUnite per la vendita delle mascherine Ffp2 a prezzo calmierato presso le farmacie aderenti. Il prezzo concordato è pari a 0,75 euro a mascherina.
La Struttura Commissariale rende noto che l’accordo sarà siglato a breve, e le adesioni saranno sottoscritte attraverso il sistema tessera sanitaria.
