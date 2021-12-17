fbpx
Marche, Liguria, Veneto e Trentino passano in zona gialla

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza, ha firmato l’ordinanza con cui si sancisce il passaggio per Marche, Liguria, Veneto e Provincia Autonoma di Trento in area gialla. L’ordinanza entrerà in vigore da lunedì 20 dicembre.
(ITALPRESS).

