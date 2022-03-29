fbpx
Marc Marquez costretto a saltare il Gp di Argentina

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Marc Marquez salterà il Gran Premio d’Argentina, terza tappa del Mondiale della motoGp in programma questo fine settimana. Il pluri-iridato pilota spagnolo del Repsol Honda Team ha già mostrato miglioramenti molto favorevoli con la sua diplopia dopo essere stato visitato presso l’Hospital Clinic di Barcellona dal suo oftalmologo, Sanchez Dalmau, dopo l’incidente nel warm up per il Gp dell’Indonesia una settimana fa. In questo nuovo esame, il dottor Dalmau ha confermato che la diplopia di Marquez mostra un notevole miglioramento e che la progressione della sua vista è molto favorevole. Come accaduto per l’ultimo episodio di diplopia, Marquez continuerà a svolgere un regime di trattamento conservativo con controlli periodici. Per il momento, però, niente moto e dunque niente Gp Argentina. “La seconda valutazione neuro-oftalmologica effettuata su Marc Marquez lunedì scorso (ieri, ndr) ha mostrato un’evoluzione molto favorevole nella paralisi del quarto nervo destro colpito dalla caduta avvenuta al Gran Premio d’Indonesia – spiega il dottor Dalmau – La guarigione non è ancora completa e Marc Marquez dovrà seguire il regime terapeutico stabilito con un trattamento conservativo”.
(ITALPRESS).

