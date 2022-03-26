fbpx
Mancini “Rialzare la testa e lavorare per il futuro”

FIRENZE (ITALPRESS) – “E’ davvero dura da accettare, ma accogliere anche le sconfitte nella vita fa parte di un sano percorso di crescita umana e sportiva. Prendiamoci del tempo per riflettere e capire con lucidità. L’unica mossa azzeccata ora è rialzare la testa e lavorare per il futuro”. A due giorni dalla sconfitta contro la Macedonia che ha estromesso l’Italia dal prossimo Mondiale, Roberto Mancini rompe il silenzio e lo fa con un post sulla sua pagina Instagram, senza però sciogliere i dubbi su quello che sarà il suo futuro sulla panchina azzurra. “Il calcio a volte sa essere metafora spietata di vita – scrive – L’estate scorsa eravamo sul tetto d’Europa dopo aver portato a termine una delle imprese più belle della storia della Nazionale. Poche ore fa ci siamo risvegliati in uno dei punti più drammatici. Siamo passati dalla gioia totale ad una frustrante delusione”. Ma ora è tempo di guardare avanti anche se Mancini non dimentica e ringrazia il pubblico di Palermo “per il calore e grazie a tutti i tifosi che da sempre ci hanno trasmesso entusiasmo e affetto”.
(ITALPRESS).

