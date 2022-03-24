fbpx
Mancini “La mia delusione più grande. Futuro? Non ora”

Redazione Web
Must Read
PALERMO (ITALPRESS) – “Se quella di Wembley è la cosa più bella a livello professionale, questa è la più grande delusione”. Il ct della Nazionale Roberto Mancini non nasconde il rammarico dopo la mancata qualificazione al Mondiale. Alla finale playoff va la Macedonia con un gol di Trajkovski nel recupero: “Il calcio è così, accadono cose incredibili, è difficile parlare della partita – ha detto a Rai Sport – La vittoria dell’Europeo è stata strameritata, poi la fortuna si è trasformata in totale sfortuna. Ci sono stati episodi, ne sarebbe bastato uno per essere al Mondiale”. Non è il momento di pensare al futuro: “Vediamo cosa succede, la delusione è troppo grande per parlarne ora. Ai miei ragazzi voglio più bene ora che a luglio scorso”, conclude il Ct.
(ITALPRESS).

