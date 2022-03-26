fbpx
M5S, Conte "Se voto risicato, sarei il primo a fare passo indietro"

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Non mi interessa prendere il 50,1% dei voti. Anzi, se il risultato fosse così risicato, sarei il primo a fare un passo indietro”. Lo ha detto Giuseppe Conte in un video pubblicato sui social in vista del voto del 27 e 28 marzo sulla leadership del Movimento 5 Stelle. “Ha bisogno di una leadership forte – sottolinea Conte – Ma in caso di una riconferma decisa, le cose inevitabilmente cambieranno”. “Non votatemi se pensate che il Movimento 5 Stelle debba stare nelle stanze dei bottoni e non sui territori- ha aggiuunto -. Se pensate che deve diventare una forza moderata e conservatrice oppure che si sforza di piacere a tutti anche a costo di essere la brutta copia di altri partiti tradizionalmente divisi in correnti”.
