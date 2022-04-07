fbpx
L’Europarlamento chiede l’embargo sull’energia russa

STRASBURGO (ITALPRESS) – La plenaria del Parlamento europeo ha approvato oggi una risoluzione che chiede l’embargo totale e immediato sulle importazioni dalla Russia di petrolio, carbone, combustibile nucleare e gas. “Il Parlamento europeo sta guidando l’Ue nella giusta direzione votando proprio ora per un completo embargo all’energia russa. Ora tocca ai Governi. #StopRussianAggression”, scrive su twitter il segretario del Pd, Enrico Letta.
