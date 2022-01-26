fbpx
Letta “Proporre Casellati contro alleati fa saltare tutto”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Proporre la candidatura della seconda carica dello Stato, insieme all’opposizione, contro i propri alleati di governo sarebbe un’operazione mai vista nella storia del Quirinale. Assurda e incomprensibile. Rappresenterebbe, in sintesi, il modo più diretto per far saltare tutto”. Così, su Twitter, il segretario del Pd Enrico Letta.
(ITALPRESS).

