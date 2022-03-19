fbpx
Leclerc in pole al Gp del Bahrain, preceduti Verstappen e Sainz

Redazione Web
SAKHIR (BAHRAIN) (ITALPRESS) – Charles Leclerc conquista la prima pole position della stagione nel Gran Premio del Bahrain di Formula 1. Il pilota monegasco della Ferrari chiude il miglior giro in 1’30″558, precedendo di 123 millesimi in prima fila la Red Bull del campione del mondo in carica, l’olandese Max Verstappen. Seconda fila per lo spagnolo Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) e il messicano Sergio Perez (Red Bull). Più indietro le due Mercedes di Lewis Hamilton (quinto) e George Russell (nono). Valtteri Bottas in Alfa Romeo è sesto davanti a un sorprendente Kevin Magnussen con la Haas. “La pole è una bellissima sensazione, gli ultimi due anni sono stati difficili – le parole di un soddisfatto Leclerc – Avevamo delle speranze oggi, abbiamo lavorato bene come team per lottare nelle posizioni di vertice. E’ stata una sessione complicata, non ero completamente contento della mia guida ma sono riuscito a fare il giro più veloce. C’è margine di miglioramento, i test sono stati molto utili perchè abbiamo provato diversi stili di guida. Eravamo abbastanza sicuri che la Red Bull sarebbe stata più veloce. Domani non sarà semplice con il degrado delle gomme. Bisogna mantenere la calma perchè la gara sarà lunga”.
