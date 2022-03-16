fbpx
type here...

Lavrov “Status neutrale dell’Ucraina viene discusso seriamente”

Redazione Web
Must Read
MOSCA (RUSSIA) (ITALPRESS) – Lo “status neutrale” dell’Ucraina “viene discusso seriamente, chiaramente, insieme alle garanzie di sicurezza”. Lo ha detto il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov, in un’intervista al canale RBC, secondo quanto riportato da Interfax. Per Lavrov “questo è esattamente ciò che ha affermato il presidente Putin in una conferenza stampa a febbraio”, cioè “qualsiasi garanzia di sicurezza reciprocamente accettabile per l’Ucraina e tutti i paesi, inclusa la Russia, ad eccezione dell’allargamento della Nato”. Il ministro degli esteri, in base a quanto riferisce l’agenzia russa, ha spiegato che di questo “si sta discutendo durante i negoziati” con “formulazioni specifiche” e, secondo Lavrov, “le parti sono vicine a un accordo su di esse”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
SPORTRedazione Web -

Eccellenza. Barano: Di Meglio se ne va

Isidoro Di Meglio oggi pomeriggio ha salutato la squadra ed ha lasciato il Don Luigi Di Iorio. Al momento...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud