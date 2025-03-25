martedì, Marzo 25, 2025
La Russa incontra il vicepresidente cinese Han Zheng

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il presidente del Senato, Ignazio La Russa, ha incontrato a Pechino il Vice Presidente della Repubblica Popolare Cinese, Han Zheng.
– foto ufficio stampa Senato –
(ITALPRESS).

