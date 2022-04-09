fbpx
La Ferrari di Leclerc conquista la pole in Australia

MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA) (ITALPRESS) – Charles Leclerc ottiene la pole position del Gran Premio d’Australia di Formula 1. Il monegasco fa segnare il miglior tempo in 1’17″868 davanti al rivale della Red Bull, Max Verstappen, staccato di oltre due decimi. In seconda fila c’è l’altra Red Bull di Sergio Perez e la McLaren di Lando Norris. Terza fila tutta Mercedes con Lewis Hamilton e George Russell, quinto e sesto, mentre la Rossa di Carlos Sainz è solamente nona. Completa la top-10 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) che è andato a muro in Q3, facendo scattare la bandiera rossa. Da segnalare una bandiera rossa anche negli ultimi istanti del Q1 per via di un contatto senza conseguenze tra Nicholas Latifi (Williams) e Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).
