fbpx
type here...

La famiglia cerca Vincenzo Costa. Chi ha notizie contatti il 3397895570

Redazione Web
Must Read

Vincenzo Costa, da questa mattina, non dà notizie di se. Ha uno scooter SH bianco e indossava un pantalone nero e un giubbino rosso.
La famiglia ha messo vari annunci su Facebook. Chi ha notizie contatti la sorella, Miriam, al 3397895570

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Assurdo! Rubati i cestini della “P.A.S.” per la raccolta di cibo canino

Ugo De Rosa | Siamo veramente alla frutta! Nel corso degli anni, abbiamo assistito, ad Ischia – ove, purtroppo,...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud