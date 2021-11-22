fbpx
Jennifer Lopez, esce il nuovo singolo “On My Way”

Redazione Web
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – E’ disponibile in digitale “On My Way”, il nuovo singolo di Jennifer Lopez, estratto dalla colonna sonora del film “Marry Me”, in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche italiane il 17 febbraio 2022.
Tra i protagonisti del film, la stessa Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson e Maluma. Il brano è stato presentato live ieri sera a Los Angeles, sul palco degli American Music Awards 2021.
(ITALPRESS).

