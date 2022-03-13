fbpx
Incidenti stradali, su A1 si ribalta bus rifugiati ucraini: una vittima

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Un bus con a bordo una cinquantina di rifugiati provenienti dall’Ucraina, per cause ancora da accertare, si è rovesciato mentre percorreva all’autostrada A1, all’altezza di Forlì. Sul posto sono al lavoro alcune squadre vigili del fuoco. Il bilancio provvisorio, secondo quanto riferito dai soccorritori, è di un morto e alcuni feriti.
(ITALPRESS).

