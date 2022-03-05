fbpx
Incendio a Serrara, immediatamente domato dai vicini

Redazione Web
Si sono vissuti momenti difficili in piazza a Serrara. Delle fiamme alte si sono sprigionate nei pressi dell’ufficio postale. I vicini sono intervenuti immediatamente e la situazione è rientrata sotto controllo. Tanta paura e molto fumo.

