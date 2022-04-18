fbpx
Il premier Draghi positivo al covid e asintomatico

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il presidente del Consiglio, Mario Draghi, è risultato positivo al Covid-19 ed è asintomatico. A rappresentare il Governo nelle missioni nella Repubblica dell’Angola e nella Repubblica del Congo, previste per mercoledì 20 e giovedì 21 aprile, saranno i ministri degli Esteri e della Transizione ecologica, Luigi Di Maio e Roberto Cingolani. Lo rende noto palazzo Chigi.
