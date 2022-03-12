fbpx
Guerra in Ucraina, Papa “Fermatevi, pensate ai bambini”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Mai la guerra! Pensate prima di tutto ai bambini a cui si toglie la speranza di una vita degna: bambini morti, feriti, orfani; bambini che hanno come giocattoli residui bellici… In nome dio Dio fermatevi!”. Così su Twitter Papa Francesco.
(ITALPRESS).

