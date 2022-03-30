fbpx
type here...

Guerra in Ucraina, dolore e turbamento per un italiano su tre

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il conflitto tra Russia e Ucraina, che si protrae ormai da oltre un mese, comincia ad avere dei risvolti anche da un punto di vista psicologico sulla popolazione italiana. Secondo un sondaggio di Euromedia Research, un terzo degli italiani, ad oggi, prova sentimenti di dolore e turbamento a causa della guerra in corso, soprattutto tra la popolazione più anziana. Uno su cinque, invece, si dichiara stanco per questi ultimi anni caratterizzati prima dalla pandemia e poi da questo conflitto. Quest’ultimo aspetto, poi, risulta ancora più accentuato tra i giovani che, a causa delle restrizioni e dei lockdown, si sono visti limitare e annullare le occasioni di socialità con i propri coetanei. Anche se il nostro Paese non è direttamente coinvolto, ad oggi, quasi un terzo degli italiani si sente comunque in guerra. Inoltre, per 2 italiani su 3, questo conflitto rischia di mettere in pericolo i confini europei così come li abbiamo conosciuti finora, una sensazione che prevale in particolare tra la popolazione over 65 anni, mentre è meno forte tra i giovani.
Sondaggio di Euromedia Research per Porta a Porta realizzato il 22/03/2022 con metodologia mista CATI/CAWI su un campione di 800 casi rappresentativi della popolazione italiana maggiorenne.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Condono, Del Deo aumenta gli importi per finanziare gli incentivi

Forio. Obiettivo definire le pratiche che ammuffiscono negli uffici

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud