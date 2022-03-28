fbpx
Guerini “Attenti all’escalation del conflitto, riaprire il dialogo”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Dobbiamo stare attenti a un’escalation del conflitto, trovare delle strade e delle modalità per ricondurre Putin alla ragione e cercare delle vie per negoziati veri e trasparenti, riaprendo il dialogo. Finora non abbiamo visto da parte di Putin questa volontà”. Lo ha detto il ministro della Difesa Lorenzo Guerini nella puntata di “Restart- L’Italia ricomincia da te” in onda stasera alle 23.30 su Rai2. “Dobbiamo fare attenzione a far sì che ciò che sta avvenendo in Ucraina non si estenda ad altre zone – ha chiarito – e dobbiamo stare attenti anche rispetto a potenziali incidenti nucleari, visto che in Ucraina ci sono centrali nucleari e atomiche”. Il ministro ha chiarito che la comunità internazionale è molto attenta: “Ed è bene che continui ad esserlo, abbiamo già abbastanza preoccupazioni per quello che sta avvenendo, ed è bene che non se ne aggiungano altre anche da questo punto di vista”.
(ITALPRESS).

