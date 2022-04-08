fbpx
type here...

Governo, Tajani: “Su fisco e giustizia serve confronto”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Forza Italia vuole che il governo vada avanti fino alla fine della legislatura, ma ci sono due questioni attualmente aperte. Sulla riforma della giustizia chiediamo la separazione delle funzioni, la conclusione della stagione delle porte girevoli che consentono ai magistrati di entrare e uscire dalla politica e un diverso sistema elettorale per il Csm. Per quanto riguarda il catasto non vogliamo che la riforma si traduca in un salasso per i proprietari delle case. Sono due punti che si possono risolvere e sui quali siamo pronti a discutere. Ecco perchè Forza Italia e l’intero centrodestra hanno chiesto un incontro al presidente Draghi, per mandare avanti l’azione di un governo che non è sostenuto solamente da Pd e 5 Stelle, ma che è di unità nazionale”. Così il coordinatore nazionale di Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, conversando con i cronisti a margine de “L’Italia del futuro”, la due giorni di dibattiti e incontri organizzata a Roma dal movimento azzurro.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Casamicciola, in marcia per la pace. Istituzioni e cittadini per dire “no” alla guerra

Ida Trofa | “L’Italia ripudia la guerra come strumento di offesa alla libertà di altri popoli“ è stato questa la...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud