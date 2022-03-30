fbpx
type here...

Governo, Gelmini “Crisi non immaginabile ora”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Non credo sia possibile in questo periodo immaginare una crisi di governo, non mi pare nemmeno che lo abbia fatto il segretario del M5s Conte. Credo che la cosa importante siano i voti fatti in Parlamento. Le risoluzioni legate alla guerra in Ucraina sono state votate da tutta la maggioranza. Lo stesso è accaduto in Consiglio dei ministri con un voto all’unanimità. Quindi io direi che dobbiamo rimanere ai fatti e avere la consapevolezza piena che il nostro Paese lavora per la pace da sempre, ma al tempo stesso è intenzionato a rispettare gli impegni assunti all’interno dell’alleanza atlantica e della Nato”. Lo ha detto la ministra degli Affari regionali e le autonomie, Mariastella Gelmini, a margine della presentazione dei progetti pilota ‘Green Communities’.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Rissa tra mamme a Casamicciola. Tafferugli al campo sportivo

I peggiori ultrà, purtroppo, troppo spesso, si confermano i genitori. A Casamicciola Terme, presso il campo sportivo in località...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud