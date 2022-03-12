fbpx
Governo, D’Incà “Entro il 30 giugno 4 importanti riforme”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Mai come oggi il Parlamento sta lavorando su riforme fondamentali. Abbiamo fatto incontri bilaterali sulla delega sul fisco dopo le tensioni sul catasto. Abbiamo la riforma della concorrenza e vi sarà martedì il termine degli emendamenti, abbiamo chiuso al Senato la riforma degli appalti per un altro passo fondamentale per la semplificazione. Alla Camera siamo di fronte alla riforma del Csm”. Lo ha detto Federico D’Incà, ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento, intervenuto a Rainews24. “Entro il 30 di giugno dobbiamo chiudere queste quattro importantissime riforme – ha sottolineato -. Tempi brevi ma c’è molto da lavorare: come ha detto Draghi, i fatti storici non possono fermare il nostro momento di rinnovamento. La maggioranza? Deve tenere attraverso dialogo e contrapposizioni che ci possono essere. E’ chiaro che il nostro Paese deve essere capace di avere una forte responsabilità, maturità politica e fare passi in avanti in un momento di difficoltà”.
(ITALPRESS).

