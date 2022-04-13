fbpx
type here...

Governo, da Cdm via libera a decreto per attuazione Pnrr

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Il Consiglio dei ministri, su proposta del Presidente Mario Draghi, del Ministro dell’economia e delle finanze Daniele Franco, del Ministro per la pubblica amministrazione Renato Brunetta, del Ministro per l’innovazione tecnologica e la trasformazione digitale Vittorio Colao, del Ministro per il Sud e la coesione territoriale Mara Carfagna, del Ministro della transizione ecologica Roberto Cingolani, del Ministro della giustizia Marta Cartabia, del Ministro dell’università e della ricerca Maria Cristina Messa e del Ministro del turismo Massimo Garavaglia, ha approvato un decreto legge che introduce ulteriori misure urgenti per l’attuazione del Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza.
Il testo mira all’accelerazione del raggiungimento di specifici obiettivi del PNRR.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Forio, lite in famiglia finisce in rissa: due persone in ospedale

Si tratta di un anziano e di un giovane. Necessario l’intervento delle Forze dell’ordine

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud