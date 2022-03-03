fbpx
Gli atleti russi e bielorussi esclusi dalle Paralimpiadi

Redazione Web
PECHINO (CINA) (ITALPRESS) – Gli atleti provenienti da Russia e Bielorussia non potranno partecipare alle Paralimpiadi invernali del 2022 di Pechino. Lo ha deciso il cda del Comitato Internazionale Paralimpico, a seguito della guerra in Ucraina.
I Giochi cominceranno domani.
