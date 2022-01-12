fbpx
Gelmini “Intesa su protocollo sport, campionati avanti”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Intesa in Conferenza Stato-Regioni sul protocollo con le nuove regole Covid per gli sport di squadra. Positivo il lavoro fatto per arrivare a questo risultato. Grazie a Valentina Vezzali, Roberto Speranza, Massimiliano Fedriga, a tutti i governatori e al mondo dello sport. I campionati vanno avanti”. Lo scrive su Twitter il ministro per gli affari regionali e le autonomie Mariastella Gelmini. L’intesa, da quanto si apprende, prevede il blocco della squadra e il rinvio della partita solo se il numero dei positivi al Covid è superiore al 35% dei componenti del gruppo atleti.
