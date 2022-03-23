fbpx
Gas, Putin “Per i pagamenti accetteremo solo il rublo”

Redazione Web
MOSCA (RUSSIA) (ITALPRESS) – La Russia non accetterà più pagamenti in dollari o euro dai “Paesi ostili” per le forniture di gas. Lo ha detto il presidente Vladimir Putin, sottolineando che sarà possibile usare solo il rublo. “Diversi Paesi occidentali hanno preso delle decisioni inaccettabili sul congelamento degli asset russi. Non ha senso così fornire beni all’Ue o agli Usa accettando pagamenti in euro o dollari. Rispetteremo i contenuti dei contratti, la modifica riguarderà solo la valuta di pagamento, che sarà il rublo russo”, ha detto Putin.
(ITALPRESS).

