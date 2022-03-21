fbpx
Gallinari non basta, Atlanta al tappeto con New Orleans

Redazione Web
NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – Non basta una super prestazione di Danilo Gallinari per evitare la sconfitta casalinga di Atlanta nella notte italiana della regular-season dell’Nba. Di fronte agli oltre 17mila spettatori della State Farm Arena, gli Hawks si arrendono per 117-112 ai New Orleans Pelicans nonostante i 27 punti dell’azzurro, top-scorer dell’incontro. Per lui anche 5 rimbalzi e 3 assist in 42 minuti di impiego. Serve un overtime, ai Phoenix Suns, per avere la meglio dei Sacramento Kings per 127-124 con 31 punti di Booker. Altri risultati: Houston Rockets-Memphis Grizzlies 98-122; Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers 129-98; Orlando Magic-Oklahoma City Thunder 90-85; New York Knicks-Utah Jazz 93-108; Denver Nuggets-Boston Celtics 104-124; Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs 108-110; Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors 88-93.
(ITALPRESS).

