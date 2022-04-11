fbpx
Francia, Conte “Non lasciare a destra xenofoba risposta ai cittadini”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Il risultato del primo turno delle elezioni presidenziali in Francia ci dice che non possiamo assolutamente lasciare all’estrema destra il compito di offrire risposte ai bisogni delle persone”. Così in una nota Giuseppe Conte, Presidente del M5S che aggiunge: “Devono essere le forze realmente progressiste a garantire ascolto a chi oggi non ha voce e per tanta politica non conta. Perdita del potere d’acquisto, welfare, sicurezza e inclusione sociale: questi non sono temi ‘populistì, sono questioni fortemente sentite dal ceto medio e dalle fasce di popolazione più sofferenti. Non possono e non devono diventare appannaggio di quella destra xenofoba impegnata solo a soffiare sul fuoco ma incapace di costruire soluzioni.
L’elettorato più giovane, infine, si è dimostrato molto sensibile a temi come salari, lotta alle disuguaglianze, politiche per le rinnovabili e tutela dell’ambiente: è il segno che sono questioni centrali per i cittadini di domani”.
(ITALPRESS).

