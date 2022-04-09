fbpx
Franceschini “L’Unesco dichiari Odessa Patrimonio dell’umanità”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Agire subito perchè la città di Odessa venga dichiarata Patrimonio dell’Umanità dall’Unesco”. Così il ministro della cultura, Dario Franceschini, su Twitter al termine di una video-call con il sindaco di Odessa, Gennadiy Trukhanov. “Odessa – ha aggiunto il ministro – è una città meravigliosa legata all’Italia da secoli di storie comuni che oggi rischia la distruzione”.
(ITALPRESS).

(Photo credit: agenziafotogramma.it)

