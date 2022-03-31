fbpx
Formula 1 a Las Vegas dal 2023, sarà il terzo Gp negli Usa

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La Formula Uno farà tappa dal 2023 a Las Vegas. Il circus ha annunciato un accordo per un terzo appuntamento negli Usa dopo Miami e Austin, fra le strade della città del Nevada, a partire dal prossimo anno: si correrà di sera, eccezionalmente di sabato, col Gran Premio di Las Vegas che troverà collocazione nel calendario a novembre. Non si tratta di un esordio assoluto, visto che già nel 1981 e nel 1982 “la città del peccato” è stata teatro di una gara di Formula Uno, ma Verstappen e soci sfrecceranno stavolta lungo l’iconica Strip, fra casinò e hotel di lusso. Un circuito con 14 curve, da percorrere oltre 50 volte, lungo 6,12 chilometri e dove potranno essere raggiunte velocità di punta fino a 342 km/h. “Questo è un momento incredibile per la Formula Uno – commenta il Ceo del circus, Stefano Domenicali – che dimostra l’enorme appeal e la crescita del nostro sport con una terza gara negli Usa. Las Vegas è conosciuta nel mondo per la sua frenesia, l’ospitalità, le emozioni e ovviamente la Strip. Non c’è posto migliore per una gara di Formula Uno che la capitale mondiale del divertimento e non vediamo l’ora di essere lì il prossimo anno”.
