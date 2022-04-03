fbpx
Festa Aprilia in MotoGp, Aleix Espargarò vince in Argentina

Redazione Web
TERMAS DE RIO HONDO (ARGENTINA) (ITALPRESS) – Aleix Espargarò vince il Gran Premio dell’Argentina, terza prova del Mondiale di MotoGP e regala all’Aprilia la prima vittoria in top class. Sul tracciato di Termas de Rio Hondo, il pilota spagnolo si aggiudica il braccio di ferro con la Ducati di Jorge Martin e si porta in testa alla classifica piloti, scalzando Enea Bastianini (oggi decimo). Completa il podio la Suzuki di Alex Rins, davanti al compagno di squadra Joan Mir, poi la Ducati di ‘Peccò Bagnaia, la Ktm di Brad Binder e l’altra Aprilia, guidata da Maverick Vinales. Ottava piazza per il campione del mondo in carica Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), davanti a Marco Bezzecchi.
(ITALPRESS).

