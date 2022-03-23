fbpx
type here...

Ferragni “Fedez in ospedale, presto a casa”

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Chiara Ferragni su Instagram conferma che il marito si trova in ospedale e che presto tornerà a casa. “Buon primo compleanno alla nostra Vittoria – scrive – Abbiamo scattato queste foto domenica, con qualche giorno in anticipo, perchè sapevamo che oggi papà sarebbe stato in ospedale (ma sarà presto a casa). Ti amiamo alla follia, patata”. Nei giorni scorsi Fedez aveva annunciato sui social di avere un problema di salute.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

E’ finita la corsa. Ecco gli autovelox, la prefettura dice sì

IL DOCUMENTO INTEGRALE CON LE PRESCRIZIONI COMUNE PER COMUNE. SVOLTA NELLA VIABILITA' DELL'ISOLA

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud