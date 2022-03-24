fbpx
Fedez “Scoperto un raro tumore neuroendocrino del pancreas”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “La settimana scorsa ho scoperto di avere un raro tumore neuroendocrino del pancreas. Uno di quelli che se non li prendi per tempo non è un simpatico convivente da avere all’interno del proprio corpo. Motivo per il quale mi sono dovuto sottoporre ad un intervento chirurgico durato 6 ore per asportarmi una parte del pancreas (tumore compreso)”. Lo scrive Fedez su Instagram. “A due giorni dall’intervento – aggiunge – sto bene e non vedo l’ora di tornare a casa dai miei figli. Ci vorrà un pò. Grazie ai medici, chirurghi e infermeri che mi sono stati accanto in questi giorni intensi. Un grazie immenso anche per tutti i messaggi di supporto e di positività che mi avete fatto arrivare”.
(ITALPRESS).

