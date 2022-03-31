fbpx
Fedez lascia l’ospedale dopo l’intervento per un tumore al pancreas

MILANO (ITALPRESS) -Fedez è stato dimesso dall’ospedale San Raffaele di Milano. L’artista era stato ricoverato nei giorni scorsi per sottoporsi a un intervento a causa di un raro tumore neuroendocrino del pancreas. “Oggi è una buona giornata”, scrive Chiara Ferragni sul suo profilo Instagram, postando una foto davanti al letto d’ospedale vuoto.
