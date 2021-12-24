fbpx
Federica è bella

Redazione Web
Un video per ricordare. Un video perché c’è bisogno di dire che la violenza è una questione del tempo presente. Questo è il nostro modo di ricordare e raccontare il sacrificio senza tempo di Federica Taglialatela. Era il 23 dicembre 1984 quando la violenza fece strage

00:23:55
