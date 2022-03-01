fbpx
Fabri Fibra, il 18 marzo esce il nuovo album “Caos”

Redazione Web
Must Read
MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Uscirà il 18 marzo in tutti gli store digitali e nei negozi tradizionali (in formato cd e LP) “Caos”, il nuovo album di Fabri Fibra.
Il decimo disco di studio di Fibra arriva a 20 anni dalla pubblicazione del suo primo album “Turbe Giovanili” e 5 anni dall’ultimo disco “Fenomeno”.
L’uscita del nuovo album darà l’occasione a Fabri Fibra di tornare sul palco.
(ITALPRESS).

