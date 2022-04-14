fbpx
Energia, Letta “Senza tetto Ue su prezzo gas serve quello nazionale”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Noi siamo stati netti nel chiedere il tetto al prezzo del gas a livello Ue, francamente non capisco perchè ci siano opposizioni da parte di Olanda e Germania perchè solo così saremo in grado di evitare l’ingresso in una terza recessione. Il prezzo dell’energia era già salito in autunno ma qui la situazione sta diventando esplosiva, le imprese rischiano, molte stanno chiudendo, le famiglie si trovano dei raddoppi sulla bolletta e questo vale in Italia come in altri paesi. Penso che si debba fare il massimo per avere il blocco a livello Ue, se non si farà senza aspettare mesi bisogna farlo a livello nazionale, non ho alcun dubbio”. Lo ha detto il segretario del Pd, Enrico Letta, intervenendo a Forrest su Rai Radio1. “Purtroppo la situazione è molto complicata e difficile e bisogna mettercela tutta, trovo che stiamo entrando in una fase complicatissima e credo che la possibilità che ci sia una terza recessione sia reale. Sono molto preoccupato”, ha aggiunto.
